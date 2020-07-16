MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher Says America Needs ‘Heroes Right Now’

MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher recently had a great quote about America needing heroes to step up during this difficult time.

Right now, the world of sports is in absolute chaos as we continue to battle the coronavirus pandemic, and nobody knows what will happen with college football. Steinbrecher thinks we could use a few more heroes in this war. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During a Wednesday talk with Paul Finebaum, Steinbrecher said, “We need heroes right now. We need heroes through sports. We’re missing that. But I don’t know when it’s going to come, and we have to make sure to do it safely.”

“We need heroes right now. We need heroes through sports. We’re missing that. But I don’t know when it’s going to come, and we have to make sure to do it safely.” –MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) July 15, 2020

I couldn’t agree more with Steinbrecher if I tried. We do need more heroes right now. Look, every war has its heroes.

That’s just the nature of the beast, and we’ve seen a lot of heroic actions over the past several months. We’ve seen sacrifice, commitment, people stepping up and much more.

We’re going through some tough times during the coronavirus pandemic, and I’m going to shine a light on some people stepping up in the fight. (Thread) 1) Adult film star @KendraLust feeds hospital workers in Michigan fighting on the front lines. https://t.co/gmSEKMzPZ9 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 16, 2020

However, this war is far from over. People might be done with coronavirus, but the virus is clearly not done with us.

If it was, then we’d for sure have football in the fall. Right now, that’s far from a guarantee.

Who is going to be the next person to step up and help us win this war? I have no idea, but I’ll take all the help I can get in order to get the job done.

This is a war, and I’m not willing to rule anything out. We will defeat coronavirus one way or another. That much I can promise you.

Let us know in the comments if you think the season will happen!