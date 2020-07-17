‘Very Similar To 2016’: Democratic Political Analyst Jason Nichols Says Election Will Be ‘Razor-Thin’

University of Maryland professor and Democratic strategist Jason Nichols said the presidential election will likely be “razor-thin” despite current polling significantly in favor of presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The Friday night segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” saw Nichols and Fox News guest host Lisa Boothe analyzing the impact of Kanye West’s potential candidacy and the potential that the music mogul could play spoiler to either President Donald Trump or Biden.

“I don’t think there’s any chance he’s going to win but I think people need to understand the power of a protest vote,” said Nichols. “I think there are many people who are completely dissatisfied with the direction the country is going under Donald Trump and there are people who don’t like Joe Biden or don’t think that he’s coherent or competent or whatever it is that’s the narrative that’s being spread and they are looking for someone who’s, you know, another option.”

Nichols speculated that just like Green Party candidate Jill Stein in 2016, West could play spoiler in a close race, which would “etch him into the history books.”

“I think he can absolutely be a spoiler,” Nichols told Boothe when asked who his candidacy would harm the most. “We have to remember in Wisconsin, I think it was decided by 77,000 votes. If he’s able to get on some of these ballots, and it’s going to be a razor-thin election. It’s going to be very similar to 2016.”

The University of Maryland professor acknowledged the current double-digit deficits faced by Trump, but contended that it was “going to narrow.” (RELATED: Geraldo Rivera Sees A Potential ‘Clear Path To Reelection’ For Trump)

“I think it’s going to be a close election,” he predicted. “I think Joe Biden will probably come out on top but you never know. I think you know this could be a situation where Kanye West takes youth voters from Joe Biden and takes, you know, some voters from Donald Trump as well. So, it’s going to be a toss-up. He’s a very interesting character. This is a very interesting time we’re living it and I am excited to see how it shakes out.”