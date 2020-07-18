Editorial

Michigan Wolverines Have Only 8 Coronavirus Cases After 635 Tests

Michigan v Penn State

(Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The Michigan Wolverines have done a nice job of avoiding getting hammered by the coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Wolverines have only had a total of eight positive coronavirus tests after a total of 635 athletes and staff members were tested. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

All things considered, having eight positive coronavirus tests out of more than 600 administered isn’t too bad at all.

In fact, I’d argue that having eight positive tests is a win for Michigan. It’s not a huge victory, but it’s still a win.

Some programs have been absolutely decimated by coronavirus. Some college football teams have had dozens of cases.

 

Not the Wolverines. After a total of 635 tests, only eight came back positive. That’s a very manageable number for the Wolverines to deal with.

The key now will be making sure everyone continues to stay healthy and safe. Michigan has done a great job so far, but we’re still six weeks out from the football season starting.

They need to keep up the fight through the season.

 

While I might cheer against the Wolverines on the field, we’re all in this fight together and I hope like hell we all win this war!