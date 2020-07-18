REPORT: Alabama Might Play Notre Dame To Open The College Football Season

Alabama might play Notre Dame to open the college football season.

According to Gary Stoken, the Fighting Irish and Crimson Tide might play each other to start the season after USC had to pull out of their game against Alabama. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The potential game could happen in Tuscaloosa, South Bend or Dallas.

Gary Stoken of the Chic Fil A Kickoff Classic said on the show that Notre Dame has been floated as a week one opponent for Alabama in South Bend, Tuscaloosa or Dallas…and there is a scenario that Virginia-Va Tech play in Atlanta if ACC/SEC goes “Conference +1” schedule — Thom Abraham (@thomabrahamshow) July 17, 2020

This needs to happen. It 100% needs to happen. USC and Alabama would have been a great opener if coronavirus hadn’t destroyed it, but the Tide would have rolled the Trojans.

Make no mistake about it. Notre Dame is a legit football team. Ian Book is a hell of a quarterback, and the Fighting Irish won’t roll over for anyone.

That’s why I was so amped for Wisconsin to play them before all non-conference Big 10 games got canceled.

I don’t care if the game happens in South Bend, Tuscaloosa or Dallas. We need Notre Dame and Alabama to play each other to start the year.

Both squads are going to be stacked for the 2020 season, and America needs something to get excited about. Nick Saban vs. Brian Kelly will absolutely get people pumped.

Make it happen, folks! Just make it happen!