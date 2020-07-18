Tennessee Football Star Emmit Gooden Removed From The Team After Allegedly Hitting His Girlfriend With A Glass Jar

Tennessee Volunteers star Emmit Gooden has been removed from the team after being arrested Thursday.

According to WJHL, the defensive lineman was arrested on a felony domestic assault charge after he allegedly hit his girlfriend with a glass jar. His girlfriend was treated at a local hospital after sustaining “lacerations on her left eyebrow and the corner of her left eye.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was dismissed from the team following the arrest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmit Gooden (@egooden5) on Jan 9, 2019 at 10:38am PST

As always, you’re innocent until proven guilty in this country, and that’s the way it should be. You don’t want to live in a place with a different standard.

However, a college football coach doesn’t need to follow the standards set in a courtroom. If Jeremy Pruitt doesn’t want Gooden on the team, then he doesn’t need to wait for a trial.

Pruitt can dump a player for just about anything, and that’s exactly what he did with Gooden.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmit Gooden (@egooden5) on Sep 21, 2018 at 4:00pm PDT

If Gooden is guilty of hitting his girlfriend, then he deserves everything coming his way. I’ll never understand players who throw everything away.

The dude was playing SEC football! Short of playing in the NFL, it doesn’t get much better at all! Now it’s all over and he’s off of the Volunteers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmit Gooden (@egooden5) on Aug 16, 2018 at 2:46pm PDT

We’ll see how it all plays out in the criminal justice system, but I think there’s a good shot Gooden has played his final snaps of major football.