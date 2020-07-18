Unfit To Print Episode 61: Goya CEO And Trump Step Up To The Cancel Culture Mob

The CEO of Goya took heat after praising President Donald Trump for creating jobs, but refused to back down when leftists threatened to boycott his company. Now, loyal Trump supporters are instituting a “Buycott” where they purchase Goya products and donate them to people in need.

Meanwhile in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is bragging about the state’s response to coronavirus even though he was responsible for the deaths of thousands after forcing COVID patients back into nursing homes. (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Apologizing’: Goya Foods CEO Refuses To Apologize For Pro-Trump Remarks)

