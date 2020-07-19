Wyoming Cowboys Will Lose More Than $10 Million Without Football

The Wyoming Cowboys stand to lose a staggering amount of money if the football season doesn’t happen.

As we continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic, nobody has any idea what will happen once September rolls around. However, it’s clear schools will take a huge financial hit if the games aren’t played. Wyoming isn’t an exception. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to the Casper Star Tribune, Cowboys athletic director Tom Burman believes the Cowboys will lose somewhere in the range of $10.5 million if the games are canceled because of coronavirus.

Obviously, major universities like Ohio State, Alabama and Wisconsin stand to lose a hell of a lot more than $10.5 million, but Group of Five schools also stand to get hammered.

While it might not sound like a ton of money to a guy who is in the Big 10 or SEC, smaller programs simply can’t afford to take a hit like that.

They just can’t do it.

While I don’t know all of Wyoming’s finances, I’d be more than willing to bet that the athletic department is screwed without football.

It’s over for all the non-revenue sports if money from football doesn’t pour in as usual.

We’ll see what happens in a few weeks, but schools better get ready to tighten up their belts because I don’t think this situation is going to have a happy ending.