Antonio Brown Announces That He Is Done Trying To Play Football

Disgraced NFL receiver Antonio Brown is done trying to play in the league.

Brown, who hasn't played since the Patriots dumped him last season, announced Monday on Twitter that, "at this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84!"

Is it time to walk away i done ✅ everything in the game ?!! — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

at this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84! — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

I came i saw i conquered mission complete Call God ???????? — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

I’ll bet anyone that Antonio Brown isn’t done trying to play football. What else does he even have in life to do?

Is he still going to try to be a rapper? If anything, this just seems like his latest attempt at getting himself some attention.

There’s also the real chance that he realized no teams in the NFL wanted to touch him. Instead of going through the embarrassment of being unsigned, he decided to just call it quits.

I’m honestly not sure, but I find it hard to believe Brown wouldn’t play in the NFL again if he could. The former Steelers star has made it clear he wants to play again.

Then, he just abruptly retires? Yeah, something doesn’t add up.

My guess is that we certainly haven’t heard the last from Antonio Brown.