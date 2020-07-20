POLL: 69.8% Of People Don’t Think The College Football Season Will Happen

The majority of people don’t expect the college football season to happen.

Given the fact that we continue to fight against coronavirus, nobody seems to have any idea what is waiting for us in the fall. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I asked people on Twitter if they thought the season would happen in a Twitter poll, and the results weren’t good.

Of the 2,855 voters, 69.8% of people voted that the college football season won’t happen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Will the college football season happen? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 19, 2020

For what it’s worth, I ran this same poll about a week ago, and the results were damn near the exact same.

Will the college football season happen? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 12, 2020

It’s getting tougher and tougher to keep the faith with every single passing day. It seems like things aren’t headed in a positive direction at all.

Back in May, I thought we were absolutely going to get football, and I figured the season would be pretty normal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bo Nix (@bonix10) on Jul 4, 2020 at 5:34pm PDT

Now, we’re a few weeks away from opening weekend, and all hell has broken loose. Programs are getting hammered by the virus, nobody seems to have a plan, the Big 10 and PAC-12 have canceled all non-conference games and things are looking really bad in general.

Do I think football will happen in the fall? I think football in one form or another will start for sure, but ending the season is a totally different beast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Myles Brennan (@mylesbrennan12) on Jan 15, 2020 at 4:23pm PST

We’ll see what happens once the end of August gets here, but it looks like we’re in for some serious chaos and carnage.