REPORT: Top College Football Players Are Expected To Sign With Agents In The Near Future, Don’t Expect The Season To Happen

Some of the best players in college football are expected to sign with agents in the very near future.

According to @RedditCFB, The Athletic reported that the most elite players don't expect the season to happen during the coronavirus pandemic, and could sign with agents in the coming months to prepare for the NFL draft.

Signing with an agent will immediately cost players whatever remaining eligibility they might have left.

From this article: There are expectations that top players will sign with agents in the next 60 days. Most players feel that the season isn’t happening. https://t.co/KJzTHqOpos — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 19, 2020

“They’re gonna bail.… I talked to probably four of them last night, and they all echoed the same thing. Like, they’re done. This is over.” – an NFL agent Agents are ready for top CFB players to skip a postponed season and get ready for the NFL: https://t.co/40BrRae5oJ… — The Athletic CFB (@TheAthleticCFB) July 19, 2020

We’re on the brink, folks. The coronavirus pandemic vs. college football is like the Cuban Missile Crisis on steroids.

It’s that simple, and it’s honestly that scary. If players dip out and sign with agents, then it’s over. The season is just done.

If players sign with agents, they’re done playing college ball forever. The only reason they’d ever do that is if they knew the season wasn’t going to happen.

At this point, does anyone believe the season will happen with any degree of normalcy? I certainly don’t. We’re in big trouble.

Guys like Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence have millions of dollars on the table, and they don’t have time to waste.

If the season is getting canceled or delayed, then they’re probably going to bounce immediately. We’re on the brink, gentlemen.

Prepare to do battle because we don’t have much time left to save college football.