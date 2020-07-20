Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis Says He Won’t Go To Games If Fans Are Banned

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis doesn’t plan on attending games if fans can’t do the same.

One of the biggest questions facing the upcoming football season during the coronavirus pandemic is whether or not fans will be allowed to attend games. Well, if they’re not let in, then Davis won’t be in the stadium on Sundays. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I won’t go if the fans can’t go, and the way it looks right now there won’t be any fans at our games,” Davis told The Athletic about the upcoming season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas Raiders (@raiders) on Jul 13, 2020 at 12:38pm PDT

Mark Davis is truly a man of the people. If the common working class man can’t get into the stadium, then he won’t be going either.

That’s some serious solidarity with the fanbase, and I think a lot of Raiders fans will respect the hell out of the move.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas Raiders (@raiders) on Jun 18, 2020 at 2:00pm PDT

The unfortunate reality of the situation is that fans are almost certainly not going to be allowed at games during the 2020 season.

We’ve seen nothing to suggest that fans will be let into the NFL games. In fact, multiple teams have already announced that stadium capacity will be incredibly limited if fans are let in at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Las Vegas Raiders (@raiders) on Jun 26, 2020 at 1:00pm PDT

I hope you all enjoy watching the games at your house because that’s almost certainly where we’re headed. Welcome to sports in 2020. It’s just a bad situation, and there’s no other way to spin it.