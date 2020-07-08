Baltimore Ravens Cap Stadium Capacity For The 2020 Season At ‘Fewer Than 14,000’ Fans

The Baltimore Ravens will heavily restrict the number of fans allowed at games during the 2020 season.

The team announced Wednesday that “fewer than 14,000” fans will be allowed into M&T Bank Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic, and that’s if fans are allowed in at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

2020 Ravens season tickets will be deferred to 2021. If permitted under state and local government regulations to have fans attend games in 2020, a reduced seating capacity at M&T Bank Stadium will be in place of fewer than 14,000 seats per game. ????: https://t.co/Y83BkJUYDV pic.twitter.com/FN9jWTyTea — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 8, 2020

This is really bad news, my friends. The fact we’re still more than two months away from the season starting and the Ravens have already capped capacity is a really bad sign of things to come.

If the Ravens thought there was any chance at all that they could pack the stadium during the 2020 season, then they’d ride it out as long as possible.

The fact they made this call in July means they don’t have much confidence at all in the situation as coronavirus continues to ravage sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Jackson (@new_era8) on May 14, 2020 at 11:31am PDT

We need to start seriously preparing for the reality that fans won’t be allowed into major sporting events anytime soon.

While the Ravens are capping it at 14,000, you can guarantee this won’t end here. It’s the first step towards not having fans at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Jackson (@new_era8) on May 7, 2020 at 6:53am PDT

I hope like hell I’m wrong, but we’re not in a good place right now when it comes to football happening during the coronavirus pandemic.