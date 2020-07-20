Maxine Waters Approaches Police Officers During Traffic Stop For Reportedly Pulling Over Black Driver

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters was seen in a video outside of a car on the side of a road, reportedly watching police officers perform a traffic stop on a black driver.

Waters told the person filming that she wanted to see what was going on after seeing a black driver get pulled over. Waters also said the officers threatened to give her a ticket.

“They stopped a brother so I stopped to see what they were doing,” Waters said in the video, Fox News reported. “They said I’m in the wrong place and they’re going to give me a ticket. That’s OK as long as I watch them,” Waters continued. (RELATED: Maxine Waters: Gang Members Have More Integrity Than Trump)

WATCH:

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA 43) making sure the brother pulled over is having his rights protected! Queen! pic.twitter.com/sT9Mk3Tz7X — (@exavierpope) July 19, 2020

TMZ reported that Waters was driving in her district over the weekend and saw the black driver being stopped by police. (RELATED: Schumer Comes Out Against Maxine Waters’s Harassment Tactics — ‘Not American’)

House Democrats passed police reform legislation in late June, just one day after their Senate counterparts blocked the GOP’s reform bill.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi worked with the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) to come up with legislation on racial profiling and police brutality as protests continue across the country over the death of George Floyd.