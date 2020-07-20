Princess Beatrice Wows In Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond-Adorned Gown At Her Secret Wedding

Princess Beatrice was truly a sight when she stepped out in Queen Elizabeth II’s jaw-dropping gown for her private ceremony.

In pictures that surfaced Sunday, we see the daughter of Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York looking just perfect in the white satin puffed sleeve gown that had a diamond waterfall pattern down the front with beaded embroidery, per E! News. (RELATED: REPORT: Coachella Potentially Rescheduled To October Due To Coronavirus Fears)

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her grandmother’s Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)

“Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen,” a tweet from the royal family read. “The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947.”

Princess Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell and the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, both belonging to Her Majesty The Queen. The tiara was worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day in 1947. pic.twitter.com/LEXLdsSlW1 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 18, 2020

Check out this photo of the two side by side in the beautiful gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Jul 18, 2020 at 4:50pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews) on Jul 20, 2020 at 6:37am PDT

It all comes after Princess Beatrice made headlines last week when reports surfaced she had secretly wed Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Windsor after previously postponing their special day planned in May due the coronavirus outbreak.