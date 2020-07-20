Urban Meyer Has ‘Confidence’ That The College Football Season Will Happen

Legendary Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer thinks the college season will happen.

As everyone reading this knows, the fate of the college football season is up in the air right now as we continue to battle coronavirus. Nobody has any idea what is going to happen, but the three-time national champion is “optimistic” we’ll have games in the fall! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Meyer said the following during a recent interview with Bill Hemmer, according to Saturday Tradition:

We’re going to play. We’re going to play. I’ve just got so much confidence the way these universities are handling this right now. I love the fact that we went conference-only, because they can have control over the protocol, and start-stop dates, etc. I’m optimistic right now.

Obviously, I hope like hell that Meyer turns out to be correct? Do I think he’ll be correct? Not a clue. I don’t have a clue.

Here’s something to remember when talking about the upcoming college football season. Anyone who says anything with complete certainty is either a liar or an idiot.

Not a single person knows for sure what will happen.

A lot of us are just doing our best to piece everything together and just make educated predictions on what will happen in the fall.

Now, Meyer would certainly know more than your average person. We’re talking about a guy who coached at two powerhouse programs and currently works college football for Fox Sports.

He certainly knows more than the average person, but he doesn’t know anything for sure.

We’ll see what happens, but let’s all hope like hell Meyer’s optimism turns out to be accurate.