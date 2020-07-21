Former NFL Executive Andrew Brandt Says Dak Prescott Will Get A ‘Better’ Contract Than Patrick Mahomes

Former NFL executive Andrew Brandt thinks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will sign a monster contract down the road.

Prescott will play on the franchise tag during the 2020 season after failing to reach an extension with the Cowboys. But Brandt, who was an executive with the Green Bay Packers, still thinks there’s a pot of gold waiting for him at the end of this rainbow. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Jun 22, 2020 at 4:21pm PDT

“Prescott is setting himself up for a massive contract, and in my view, a much better contract than [Patrick] Mahomes,” Brandt told Ross Tucker during a recent interview.

You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

I hate to be the guy to break it to everyone, but there’s no chance in hell Prescott is worth more money than Patrick Mahomes.

Now, a “better” contract might refer to many things. It could refer to a shorter contract that allows Prescott to cash in quicker.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on May 21, 2019 at 2:44pm PDT

Patrick Mahomes’ deal with the Kansas City Chiefs after his extension is for 12 years, and its total value is north of $500 million.

Does anyone for a second believe Dak Prescott is worth more money than Mahomes? If they do, they should never talk about football ever again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on May 3, 2019 at 11:10am PDT

If Jerry Jones wanted to hand Prescott a bag that big, then he would have done it a long time ago. The fact we’re still sitting here talking about this is a good sign that Jones has some serious reservations about handing Prescott a ton of cash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Jan 12, 2019 at 12:38pm PST

Anything is possible, but I’ll be shocked if Prescott’s deal is for more money than Mahomes got from the Chiefs. Jerry Jones isn’t that dumb.