REPORT: NFL Players Will Be Tested Daily For Coronavirus

NFL players will be tested for coronavirus on a regular basis as things gear up for the season to start.

According to Tom Pelissero, players will be tested every single day for coronavirus for the first two weeks of camp. After that, testing will be determined by the positivity rate. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Players will also reportedly need to receive multiple negative coronavirus tests before being allowed into team facilities.

The NFL and NFLPA agreed to daily COVID-19 testing for the first 2 weeks of camp, after which they’ll look at positivity rates. If the rate drops below 5% for players and Tier 1/Tier 2 individuals, they’ll move to every other day. Important deal as talks continue on other issues. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2020

Players will need multiple negative tests before they’re allowed to be in the building for physicals or team activities. That’s a lesson the NFL has taken from other pro leagues: Take it slow. NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills says test results expected within 24 hours. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2020

One other point worth noting on daily testing: The NFL contracted with a national lab to make sure their testing needs didn’t take resources away from local markets, which Dr. Sills said was “a driving force for us.” No negative impact on local supply for hospitals, etc. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2020

As I’ve said many times before, I don’t really care how it gets done as long as it gets done correctly. If testing every single day for two weeks is the best option, then let’s do it.

As long as everyone is kept safe, then I think people will go along with any plan that is put in front of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Jul 3, 2020 at 5:36pm PDT

Players complained over the weekend about the lack of a plan, and it looked like the season might be in doubt heading into August.

It seems like those issues have at least been put to rest when it comes to coronavirus testing and making sure players don’t have it.

A coordinated posting blitz from some of the NFL’s top players calls on the NFL to provide answers and address health concerns. All have the hashtag #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/BwQtxcnLOq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 19, 2020

It sounds like we’re taking big steps toward the season and players are being kept safe. All the way around, it seems like we’re trending in the proper direction when it comes to having football during the coronavirus pandemic.