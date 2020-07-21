Editorial

REPORT: NFL Players Will Be Tested Daily For Coronavirus

NFL players will be tested for coronavirus on a regular basis as things gear up for the season to start.

According to Tom Pelissero, players will be tested every single day for coronavirus for the first two weeks of camp. After that, testing will be determined by the positivity rate. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Players will also reportedly need to receive multiple negative coronavirus tests before being allowed into team facilities.

As I’ve said many times before, I don’t really care how it gets done as long as it gets done correctly. If testing every single day for two weeks is the best option, then let’s do it.

As long as everyone is kept safe, then I think people will go along with any plan that is put in front of them.

 

Players complained over the weekend about the lack of a plan, and it looked like the season might be in doubt heading into August.

It seems like those issues have at least been put to rest when it comes to coronavirus testing and making sure players don’t have it.

It sounds like we’re taking big steps toward the season and players are being kept safe. All the way around, it seems like we’re trending in the proper direction when it comes to having football during the coronavirus pandemic.