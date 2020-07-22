Editorial

Criminal Charges Against Ed Oliver Dropped After Blood Results Show He Wasn’t Intoxicated

Buffalo Bills star Ed Oliver had all the criminal charges against him dropped Wednesday.

Oliver was arrested in May and accused of driving while intoxicated with a weapon in his vehicle in Houston, but the issues are all over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Mark Berman, his attorney Gary Patterson released a statement that the blood work returned completely clean and proved he wasn’t intoxicated. Because of that, the weapon was no longer illegal, and that charge also disappeared.

You can read the full statement below.

Good for Oliver. You never want to see anybody go down for a crime if they’re innocent, and the blood results don’t lie.

If the blood says Oliver wasn’t intoxicated, then you simply can’t charge him.

 

While I don’t know Oliver at all, I’m always pumped to see a guy get back to living his life as normally as possible.

Now that this whole situation is behind the Bills superstar, he can get back to focusing on playing football in the NFL.

 

Let’s hope he has a hell of a year for the Bills.