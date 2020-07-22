Criminal Charges Against Ed Oliver Dropped After Blood Results Show He Wasn’t Intoxicated

Buffalo Bills star Ed Oliver had all the criminal charges against him dropped Wednesday.

Oliver was arrested in May and accused of driving while intoxicated with a weapon in his vehicle in Houston, but the issues are all over. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bills DT Ed Oliver was arrested on Saturday night in Houston on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. A pistol was found in Oliver’s car. Oliver was transported to Montgomery County jail. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 17, 2020

According to Mark Berman, his attorney Gary Patterson released a statement that the blood work returned completely clean and proved he wasn’t intoxicated. Because of that, the weapon was no longer illegal, and that charge also disappeared.

You can read the full statement below.

Houston attorney Gary Patterson says all charges against @BuffaloBills DT Ed Oliver, former @UHCougarFB star, stemming from his arrest May 16 in Montgomery County, are being dismissed. Oliver was arrested for DWI & unlawfully carrying a weapon : “The charges against Ed Oliver..” pic.twitter.com/s4SzIER5m1 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 22, 2020

Good for Oliver. You never want to see anybody go down for a crime if they’re innocent, and the blood results don’t lie.

If the blood says Oliver wasn’t intoxicated, then you simply can’t charge him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Oliver (@edoliver_11) on Mar 26, 2020 at 10:19am PDT

While I don’t know Oliver at all, I’m always pumped to see a guy get back to living his life as normally as possible.

Now that this whole situation is behind the Bills superstar, he can get back to focusing on playing football in the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Oliver (@edoliver_11) on Nov 29, 2019 at 8:04am PST

Let’s hope he has a hell of a year for the Bills.