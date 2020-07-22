Minnesota Gophers Football Players Get Rings For Winning The Outback Bowl And Finishing In The Top 10

The Minnesota Gophers have received rings for the 2019 football season.

P.J. Fleck tweeted a video Tuesday of the rings players got for winning the Outback Bowl against Auburn and finishing in the top 10 with a record of 11-2. The move is downright embarrassing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He wrote on Twitter, “Ring day!! Honored to present our @outbackbowl championship team with their ELITE rings to celebrate our TOP 10 finish last season!!”

You can watch the pathetic video below.

Ring day!! Honored to present our @outbackbowl championship team with their ELITE rings to celebrate our TOP 10 finish last season!! #RTB #HYPRR #SkiUMah pic.twitter.com/3jJNy9d7p8 — P.J. Fleck (@Coach_Fleck) July 21, 2020

I honestly thought this was a joke when I first saw it. I thought it had to be a parody account making fun of the Gophers.

Nope! It’s very real! The Gophers gave themselves rings for a season that didn’t include a single championship of any kind.

How low are the expectations in Minnesota? This is so embarrassing that I feel bad for them as a Wisconsin fan.

Rings are for winning your side of a conference, winning the conference title game, winning a national title and winning a major NY6 bowl game.

There’s no other reason to ever hand out a ring in the world of college football. Minnesota is more or less admitting they’re a trash program with this move.

The Outback Bowl isn’t a terrible bowl at all. If you aren’t in an NY6 bowl, then it’s a solid option. However, you should never get a ring for winning it. You’re in the Outback Bowl because you weren’t good enough to be in a major bowl.

That’s not something to be celebrated.

Never change, Minnesota! Never change!