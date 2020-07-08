Notre Dame’s Football Team Has 0 Coronavirus Cases After An Additional 103 Tests

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are completely clean of coronavirus.

According to a release from the football team, after the latest round of testing of 103 athletes, not a single player had the virus.

The one football player who previously tested positive has since been cleared and has returned to working out.

It’s about time we received some good news during the war against coronavirus, and Notre Dame testing completely clean is about as good as it gets.

The Fighting Irish are one of the most powerful programs in all of college sports. Their football is a massive brand.

Not only are the Fighting Irish one of the biggest brands in college football, but ND is expected to compete for a national title this season.

That obviously can’t happen if Chip Kelly’s team is ravaged by coronavirus. Luckily, the entire team is clean, which is great news.

Plus, Notre Dame has a date with the Wisconsin Badgers on the schedule, and we have to do whatever is necessary to make sure that game happens.

I know it might seem like a small victory in the ongoing war against coronavirus, but it’s pretty damn awesome that Notre Dame is ready to roll.

Now, the key will be to keep everyone safe going forward. Let’s hope ND gets the job done. The last thing we need is the program regressing.