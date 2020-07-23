HBO Max Gets 4.1 Million Subscribers In Its 1st Month

HBO Max had a booming first month.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, AT&T CEO John Stankey revealed Thursday that the new streaming service from HBO has a total of 4.1 million subscribers. More than a million of the users come from “AT&T packages that include HBO Max.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

HBO is gunning for north of 50 million subscribers on the streaming platform by 2025, according to the same report. It’s certainly off to one hell of a hot start.

I’m not surprised at all that HBO Max is off to such a hot start. The content library is awesome. It has all the HBO content that fans are used to, but it doesn’t stop there.

HBO Max also includes every single “Harry Potter” movie and all of “South Park” and “Friends.” It’s hard to not have a booming business with a library like that.

I haven’t checked out any of the HBO Max originals, but that’s where the streaming service will likely thrive down the road.

Coronavirus kind of threw off filming for all of Hollywood, but I have no doubt HBO will be cranking out content once this passes.

After all, we’re talking about the network that brought us “Game of Thrones,” “Westworld,” “Eastbound & Down,” “Band of Brothers,” “The Pacific” and “Entourage.”

HBO knows how to make hits.

Will HBO Max hit 50 million subscribers by 2025? I have no idea, but I know for damn sure that I wouldn’t want to bet against the service.