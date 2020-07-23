Politics

Ivanka Trump Speaks In Colorado On Trump Amdin’s New Conservation Legislation

U.S. President Donald Trump and White House advisor Ivanka Trump arrive at a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board in the East¬†Room of the White House on June 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day President Trump canceled his scheduled weekend trip to his private golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey which the state now has a mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers coming from states with coronavirus spikes. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

White House adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump traveled Thursday to Colorado to celebrate the impending passage of what she called the most “far reaching conservation legislation” in more than 100 years.

Ivanka spoke in Denver alongside Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt hours after the Senate passed the Great American Outdoors Act, which allocates funding to creating and preserving America’s parks.

“With so many people who are suffering confined to their homes having to social distance, there’s never been a more important time to celebrate and value and cherish our national parks and our recreational facilities that are open to all and bring joy to tens of millions of people throughout any given year,” Trump said.

“So it is especially timely that in light of COVID we were able to sign the farthest reaching conservation legislation that this country’s had since Theodore Roosevelt over a hundred years ago created our national parks system,” she added. (EXCLUSIVE: White House Officials Counter Pelosi’s Claim That Trump’s WHO Cuts Are ‘Illegal’)

President trump also took to Twitter to announce his support for the bill, which is on the way to his desk for signing.

“We MUST protect our National Parks for our children and grandchildren. I am calling on the House to pass the GREAT AMERICAN OUTDOORS ACT today. Thanks @SenCoryGardner and @SteveDaines for all your work on this HISTORIC BILL!” he tweeted Wednesday.