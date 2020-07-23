Ivanka Trump Speaks In Colorado On Trump Amdin’s New Conservation Legislation

White House adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump traveled Thursday to Colorado to celebrate the impending passage of what she called the most “far reaching conservation legislation” in more than 100 years.

Ivanka spoke in Denver alongside Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt hours after the Senate passed the Great American Outdoors Act, which allocates funding to creating and preserving America’s parks.

I am in Colorado today w/ Secretary Bernhardt + @SenGardner to celebrate yesterday’s passage of the #GreatAmericanOutdoorsAct; a landmark bill that will allocate billions to our public lands making it the most consequential conservation legislation since Pres Theodore Roosevelt! https://t.co/S97KoADrD1 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 23, 2020

“With so many people who are suffering confined to their homes having to social distance, there’s never been a more important time to celebrate and value and cherish our national parks and our recreational facilities that are open to all and bring joy to tens of millions of people throughout any given year,” Trump said.

“So it is especially timely that in light of COVID we were able to sign the farthest reaching conservation legislation that this country’s had since Theodore Roosevelt over a hundred years ago created our national parks system,” she added. (EXCLUSIVE: White House Officials Counter Pelosi’s Claim That Trump’s WHO Cuts Are ‘Illegal’)

President trump also took to Twitter to announce his support for the bill, which is on the way to his desk for signing.

“We MUST protect our National Parks for our children and grandchildren. I am calling on the House to pass the GREAT AMERICAN OUTDOORS ACT today. Thanks @SenCoryGardner and @SteveDaines for all your work on this HISTORIC BILL!” he tweeted Wednesday.