Melania Says Native American Children Deserve ‘To Grow Up In A ‘Safe’ Environment During Task Force Briefing

Melania Trump said “Native American children” deserve “to grow up in a safe” environment during a task force briefing at the White House on Thursday.

"One of the pillars of my Be Best initiative is [children] well being and when I look around this room, I see so many people who have made the well being of children their lives work," the first lady explained at the start of the briefing titled, "Protecting Native American Children in the Indian Health Service System (IHS)."

"Systematic problems can put children at risk and I share the president's [Donald Trump's] commitment to making sure the Indian Health Service uses best practices to keep children safe," she added. "Native American children, like all children, deserve to grow up in a safe, supportive, nurturing environment."

FLOTUS continued, concluding that “strong Native American communities are strong American communities.”

The task force was formed last March by President Donald Trump in an effort “to provide recommendations to deter, mitigate, and respond to any allegations of future child sexual abuse in the IHS,” per a WH release.

During the briefing, “the First Lady emphasized the need for children to feel safe speaking up about abuse, and about the importance of reducing the stigma around mental health” so that kids know they will be heard and feel secure, the release added.

“I know that this Administration inherited many of these problems, but I am very proud that you are still working to protect children to prevent such abuse from happening again, or if and when it does, to immediately mitigate it,” Melania explained at the conclusion of the event.

“I am sure that the men and women of the Indian Health Service share that goal, and I look forward to following up to ensure that they have the training and resources they need to provide the finest possible care to Native American communities,” she added.