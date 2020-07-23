Rand Paul Calls For Cuomo To Be Impeached Over Coronavirus Response

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul called for the New York state legislature to impeach Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“New York had a lockdown and had 30,000 people die. New York had the worst death rate of any place in the world amidst a lockdown,” Paul said on a Fox News podcast Wednesday. “I think Governor Cuomo should be impeached, you know for what he did, for the disastrous decision he made to send patients with coronavirus patients back to nursing homes.”

Paul has been a frequent critic of the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, including states’ decisions to lock down. New York has the most coronavirus deaths in the country, with over 32,000 reported deaths, according to The New York Times. (RELATED: ‘Fatal Conceit’: Rand Paul Snaps On Dr. Fauci During Senate Hearing)

“Terrible public health policy decisions were made and, I think, in the end, none of these polices have probably been good for our economy or actually good in containing the virus,” Paul added.

Cuomo has also come under fire for his initial policy, which mandated that nursing homes accept elderly coronavirus patients. New York has reported over 6,000 coronavirus-related deaths in nursing homes, which the governor has blamed on President Donald Trump and the federal government.

Disgusting to watch Cuomo laughing on late night TV & bragging about his COVID response when he has the highest death toll in the nation—including 6,000+ seniors killed by his nursing home policies. What a slap in the face to families who lost loved ones. https://t.co/cmPaNG1M4J — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 14, 2020

“Yes, we had more people die in nursing homes than anywhere else – because we had more people die. Because the federal government missed the boat and never told us that this virus was coming from Europe and not from China,” Cuomo told MSNBC in June.