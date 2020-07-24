Fox Poll Shows Trump Down Nearly 10 Points From 2016 Results In Key Midwestern States

President Donald Trump is down against likely Democratic nominee Joe Biden in two midwestern states that were critical to his victory in 2016, according to a Fox News poll released Thursday.

Biden leads Trump by nine points in Michigan and 11 points in Pennsylvania, according to the poll.

In Michigan, Trump won the 2016 election with 47.5% of the vote, but 40% of those surveyed in the Fox poll said they would vote for him in 2020. In Pennsylvania, Trump beat Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton with 48.2% of the vote, but only 39% in the Fox poll said they would vote for Trump in 2020.

His approval rating in each state is 45% and 43%, respectively, according to the poll. The results are relatively in line with Five Thirty Eight’s polling average in both states, which gives Biden a lead of 7.6% in Michigan and 7.5% in Pennsylvania.

The results come as cases of the coronavirus increase across the country and protests against racial inequality continue to occur in numerous cities. Both issues have factored into Trump’s approval rating, which has declined over the past few months, according to recent polls.

In Michigan, 52% of voters said that they trusted Biden to have more success in bettering race relations, compared to 34% who said the same for Trump, according to the Fox poll. The 18-point spread was the same in Pennsylvania, where Biden had a 53%-31% edge.

Biden has a large lead over Trump regarding who voters trusted to lead the United States through the coronavirus pandemic as well. He leads Trump 53%-34% on the issue in Michigan and 51%-33% in Pennsylvania.

Fox News poll on whether voters think the two candidates possess qualities needed in a president: intelligence

Biden +15

Trump -10 compassion

Biden +26

Trump -21 judgment

Biden +16

Trump -13 mental soundness

Biden +8

Trump -8 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 21, 2020



The poll also showed voters surveyed overwhelmingly approve of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. Both enforced strict lockdowns amid the initial surge of virus cases, to the frustration of many Republicans, including the president. Whitmer has a 64% approval rating in her state, and Wolf has a 63% approval rating in his, according to the poll. (RELATED: ‘A Democratic Tsunami’: Cook Political Report Updates Its 2020 Map)

In Michigan, incumbent Democratic Sen. Gary Peters has a 10-point lead over Republican challenger John James, according to the poll. His lead comes despite the fact that James out-raised him through the second quarter of 2020.

Trump is also down 13 points against Biden in Minnesota, a state that he barely lost in 2016, the poll shows.

