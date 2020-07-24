REPORT: Lambeau Field Will Try To Host The Big 10 Football Title Game

The Big 10 football championship game might be moving to Green Bay, Wisconsin.

According to Lily Zhao, Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy said Thursday that they will try to get Lambeau Field to host the game starting in 2023.

The B1G title game is currently held in Indianapolis.

On #Packers shareholders meeting call, Mark Murphy said they’re planning to apply for Lambeau Field to host the Big Ten championship game between 2023-2030. — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) July 23, 2020

While I hate the Green Bay Packers with a passion, I love the idea of moving the B1G title game from Indy to Wisconsin.

The Badgers play in the game all the time. We might as well just drive up to Green Bay for the action instead of Indy.

If we’re going to be in the title game like it’s an annual tradition, then let’s just move it to Wisconsin. It seems like the fairest thing to do!

Plus, I feel like Green Bay brings that smalltown vibe that Big 10 fans love. The Packers stadium is more than big enough to host the event, there are small town bars all over the place and it’d be a great vibe.

I have nothing against Indy. In fact, I think Indy is a great spot for the game too, but having it held in Green Bay just seems like too much fun to pass on. They really should move it.

Do it for all the Wisconsin faithful. Do it for me!