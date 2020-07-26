Watch A Preview For The New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘All For Nothing’

The new episode of “Yellowstone” looks awesome.

The preview for “All for Nothing” was released Sunday, and it will have fans absolutely juiced for whatever happens tonight. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Reveals The Heartbreaking Reason Beth Hates Jamie In The New Episode ‘Cowboys And Dreamers’)

Judging from the short promo, it looks like we’re still diving into the abortion storyline between Beth and Jamie.

Give it a watch below.

We can’t offer you $500 million, but we can offer an all-new episode of #YellowstoneTV tonight at 9/8c on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/GdDw3W21D6 — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) July 26, 2020

It’s been pretty fun watching Jamie’s storyline really expand this season, and we finally found out why Beth hates her brother so much. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

To my credit, I called the abortion storyline two years ago, but I honestly have no idea where to go from here.

All I know is that I’m super pumped for the sixth episode of season three. We’re officially off to the races, and all hell has broken loose for the Duttons.

Roarke is hands down the best enemy the Duttons have faced so far, and I’m loving Josh Holloway in the role. Roarke is smart, has unlimited resources and isn’t backing down.

His exchanges with Beth are next level.

Make sure to tune in tonight for the latest episode of season three. “Yellowstone” is a damn good show, and I know things are only getting crazier from here!