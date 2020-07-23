Watch A Special Clip From The New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘All For Nothing’

A special clip has been released from the upcoming “Yellowstone” episode “All for Nothing.”

In the clip from the sixth episode of season three, we’re introduced to Willa Hayes (Karen Pittman), who appears to be an attack dog for Roarke Morris. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Reveals The Heartbreaking Reason Beth Hates Jamie In The New Episode ‘Cowboys And Dreamers’)

Hayes seems highly intelligent, vicious and ready to steamroll anyone to get the airport built. Watch the clip below.

While I thought that Roarke was going to be the balance on the scales to Beth, it looks like Willa Hayes might actually serve that role.

They seem to be incredibly similar. They both come off as people who will do anything to get their way. Roarke is a shade more laid back. (EXCLUSIVE: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Previews Roarke Morris, Says The Show Is ‘Classically American’)

No matter what, I can’t wait to see what we get in episode six of season three. We’re halfway through the new season, and I’m loving it.

It’s been intense, the action keeps coming, the stakes get higher with every episode and I just can’t get enough!

Make sure to tune in Sunday night on the Paramount Network to watch the latest episode of season three. It looks like it’s going to be great.