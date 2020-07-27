Woman Maces Couple Having Picnic For Not Wearing Face Masks

A woman maced a couple for not wearing face masks while enjoying a picnic at a dog park in San Diego.

Ash O’Brien and her husband Jarrett Kelley were eating Thursday at the Dusty Rhodes Dog Park when a woman approached them angry because O’Brien and Kelley weren’t wearing masks, according to an interview published Friday by ABC 10. The woman also claimed eating at the dog park was against the rules.

“If we knew there was a no-food policy, we wouldn’t have brought it into the park,” O’Brien told the outlet.

The woman allegedly came up to the couple and “automatically started saying stuff about us not wearing a mask when we were social distancing — there was no one near us,” O’Brien said.

“She just came up without saying anything and just stuck the Mace can right in front of my face,” O’Brien said. “My husband, being a good guy, walked in front of her and was like, ‘Hey, calm down please don’t do this’ — and then she grabbed him and just starting macing him. She used the entire can on him.” (RELATED: Man Charged After Pulling Gun On Walmart Shopper Who Asked Him To Put On A Mask)

The couple drove to the hospital where Kelley was treated.

“What are you doing?” a person can be heard saying while videoing part of the interaction. “You cannot be serious! You just maced them!”

The unidentified woman has not been charged with any crimes at this point.