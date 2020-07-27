Miami Hurricanes Announce That D’Eriq King Is The Starting Quarterback

D’Eriq King is officially the starting quarterback of the Miami Hurricanes.

The team announced that the Houston transfer and dual-threat passer is QB1 for the Hurricanes entering the 2020 season.

View this post on Instagram @coach_mannydiaz announces @deriqking is QB1. A post shared by Miami Hurricanes Football (@canesfootball) on Jul 27, 2020 at 7:07am PDT

I’m honestly a little surprised this even needed to be announced. The Hurricanes weren’t exactly stacked when King showed up in Miami.

There was never a doubt in my mind that King was going to start for the Hurricanes. We’re talking about one of the best players in the country.

D’Eriq King is a freak of nature.

Miami hasn’t been the kind of program it’s expected to be for a long time now. If King shows up and shows out, then the Hurricanes could be in for a monster season.

All I know is that man can play football, and he’s the definition of a star quarterback.

Now, he’s in complete control in Miami. I can’t wait to see what he does for Manny Diaz and company.