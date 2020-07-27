Portland Protesters Set Fire To Trump Flag

Protesters in Portland, Oregon set fire to a Trump flag that was hanging on the fence of the federal courthouse Sunday night.

Video shot by the Daily Caller shows a crowd cheering as the flag burned and fell to the ground. (RELATED: Media Downplays Ongoing Violence In Portland, Claims ‘Right-Wing’ Outlets Are Playing Up The Unrest)

Crowd sets fire to #Trump flag hanging on Federal Courthouse fence #Portland pic.twitter.com/NQqnHFmDa8 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 27, 2020

The federal courthouse where the flag was burned was set on fire during the protests, which have been ongoing for over a month and a half. Police officially declared an “unlawful assembly” Friday morning in Portland as rioters set fires and clashed with law enforcement.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler attended Wednesday night’s protest and was hit with tear gas after rioters reportedly set the courthouse on fire. Protesters surrounded the mayor and yelled at him, and Wheeler was escorted out by a security detail.

The fencing around the courthouse was destroyed and construction workers rebuilt it Sunday morning in anticipation of another night of demonstrations.