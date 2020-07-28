Several NFL Players Sitting Out The 2020 Season During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Several NFL players won’t play during the 2020 season.

According to TMZ, a total of six players have opted out of playing this upcoming NFL season as we battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The most notable of the six to sit out the season is former Oregon superstar and current Ravens player De’Anthony Thomas. Caleb Brantley, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Maurice Canady are also among players not suiting up in 2020.

Players opting out because they have a high risk from the virus will get a $350,000 stipend, according to the same report. Players who choose to sit out just because they’re worried will get a $150,000 advance on their 2021 salary.

I think we all knew this was going to happen going into the 2020 season. Given the fact that we’re currently battling a pandemic, you knew some players were going to sit out.

Players who have underlying health issues should probably not risk it until things are a bit safer, which is why their stipend is substantial.

Would I play during the coronavirus pandemic? Honestly, probably because I don’t see it as being any riskier than living life.

However, that’s a decision all of these players will have to make individually. So far, several have chosen to sit the year out, and I don’t blame them.

We’ll see them again in 2021. Hopefully, by then, we’re back to normal, but I have no idea if we will be.