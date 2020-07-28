Pittsburgh Steelers Player Stephon Tuitt Says He’s Not Kneeling During The National Anthem, Cites His Grandmother Being An Immigrant

Pittsburgh Steelers star Stephon Tuitt won’t take a knee during the national anthem.

There are going to be gigantic national anthem protests all over the NFL during the 2020 season, but Tuitt won’t be joining. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He tweeted Monday that he’s not taking a knee and added, “screw anybody who have a problem with that.” He cited his grandmother being an immigrant as a major reason why he won’t take a knee.

Also I’m not kneeling for the flag and screw anybody who have a problem with that. My grandmother was a immigrant from the Carribean and age worked her ass off to bring 20 people over the right way. She had no money and educated herself to be a nurse. She living good now. — stephon tuitt (@DOCnation_7) July 27, 2020

This honestly takes a hell of a lot of courage from Tuitt. No matter what you think about the national anthem protests, rejecting them publicly is a courageous act.

I have no doubt at all that some of Tuitt’s teammates in the locker room aren’t going to like this stance at all.

However, if you’re going to accept and encourage players to take a knee, then you have to do the same when Tuitt voices his opinion.

It sounds like he’s damn proud to be an American, and won’t let anyone shame him for that.

We’ll see how his teammates react, but major props to Tuitt for refusing to take a knee when it’s become incredibly fashionable.