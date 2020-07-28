REPORT: Adam McKay Is Making A Coronavirus Vaccine Series For HBO

Hollywood star Adam McKay is reportedly making a TV series about the search for a coronavirus vaccine.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the writer for “The Big Short” will adapt Brendan Borrell’s upcoming book “The First Shot” for HBO. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The series and book will follow the companies trying to crank out a vaccine for coronavirus. There is no current release date for the book or series.

Say whatever you want about Hollywood or Adam McKay, but there’s no question that he’s a talented guy when it comes to producing content.

In fact, I’d argue that he’s one of the most impressive men in the industry at the moment. That doesn’t mean I agree with any of his views, but the man knows how to move the needle.

After all, we’re talking about the man who made “Vice,” “The Big Short,” “The Other Guys,” “Step Brothers” and much more.

McKay just makes hit after hit.

Now, he’s tackling the coronavirus pandemic and the race for a vaccine. As long as it doesn’t get ultra-political, I think there’s a high chance it’s entertaining.

After all, coronavirus is the most talked about event in my lifetime. Outside of 9/11, I can’t even think of anything that comes close.

We’ll see what McKay can bring fans of HBO with this series, but I think he’ll get the job done. Again, avoid a political hit job, shoot for something entertaining, and I think we’ll be just fine.