Roger Goodell Tells NFL Fans Everyone Will Need ‘Adaptability And Flexibility’ During The 2020 Season

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent fans a lengthy letter asking for patience during the 2020 season.

The NFL will start playing regular season games September 10, and there are still a lot of questions up in the air as we battle the coronavirus pandemic. The man running the league wants fans to know that things won't be normal at all.

Goodell wrote the following in part to fans, according to ProFootballTalk:

Adaptability and flexibility will be needed for the foreseeable future. After all, even the best game plan changes as new challenges arise. This year’s NFL Draft is a good example that embracing change can still deliver the fun and excitement we all crave. While this year will forever be defined by a heartbreaking global pandemic and a transformative social justice movement, I am reminded of the tenacious, resilient spirit of our country, the NFL community, and you, the greatest fans in the world.

To say that we need “adaptability and flexibility” would be the understatement of 2020. We need all the most “adaptability and flexibility” that we can find.

Look, everyone is excited for football to happen. We need a return to normalcy in America, and football represents that.

However, we all need to understand that the 2020 season won’t look anything like what we’re used to. There are going to be major changes.

Fans have to be ready for absolutely anything. Look at what happened with the Marlins. They had an outbreak and a game got canceled.

Don’t be surprised if the exact same thing happens in the NFL. It won’t take much to knock a locker room out of games.

So, get excited for the games, but understand that we’re not in for a normal year at all, and that’s okay. It’s certainly better than nothing.