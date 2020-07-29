75-Year-Old Nursing Home Patient Who Was Allegedly Beaten In Viral Video Dies

The elderly man who was the alleged victim of a brutal beating in a nursing home died Monday morning, his family said according to numerous reports.

75-year-old Norman Bledsoe was a patient at Westwood Nursing Center when he was attacked in May. A disturbing video showed a man punching Bledsoe several times and cursing at him before wiping blood off his face in an attempt to conceal the injuries. (RELATED: ‘People Died Because Of It’: Health Experts Rip Andrew Cuomo’s Report Defending Nursing Home Policy)

A 75-year-old nursing home resident who was the alleged victim of a videotaped beating in May that made national news died Monday morning, his nephew said. https://t.co/sIA6W6NRga — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) July 27, 2020

Jaden Hayden, 20, was arrested for the attack. He is now facing charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, theft and credit card theft, according to The Detroit News.

Norman Bledsoe’s nephew, Kevin Bledsoe, said that since the attack his uncle had been suffering from depression and “lost quite a bit of weight,” The Detroit News reported. He was injured during the attack and suffered broken ribs, a broken jaw, and four broken fingers, Bledsoe said.

It’s unclear whether or not Norman Bledsoe’s death was related to the assault. Assistant Wayne County prosecutor Maria Miller said that Hayden is scheduled to have a hearing July 30 to determine if he is mentally competent to stand trial, according to The Detroit News.