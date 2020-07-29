Alabama Warns Of Coming Financial Troubles, Asks Fans For Support

The Alabama Crimson Tide might have serious financial issues on the horizon.

With the future of college football up in the air because of coronavirus, nobody seems to know what will happen in the fall. All that is known for sure is that without football, Alabama and many other programs will be in huge trouble. Now, the Crimson Tide want fans to know they might need help. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alabama stated the following in part in a message to fans, according to TideSports.com:

Under normal operations, a large percentage of our annual budget comes directly from ticket sales and TIDE PRIDE memberships. In the event we have to adopt a modified seating model at Bryant-Denny Stadium, this number will be impacted significantly. While we don’t yet know the effects on individual ticketholders, we do know that we will need your continued and generous support. As plans become clearer, the Crimson Tide Foundation and TIDE PRIDE/ticket office will work with you to provide options to continue supporting our core mission, including the opportunity to donate TIDE PRIDE contributions and ticket purchases as a potentially deductible gift to the Crimson Tide Foundation. Those affected will also have the option to elect a complete or partial refund of TIDE PRIDE contributions and ticket purchases.

I think we’re going to see a lot of messages like this as we near the upcoming football season. The reality is that fans are likely not going to be allowed in.

That means powerhouse programs are going to lose millions of dollars in ticket sales, and there’s no way to make up that cash.

Now, big time donors might be able to step in and ease the pain, but there’s simply no easy options on the table.

It sounds like Alabama is preparing fans to be ready to open their wallets if the athletic department gets crushed financially.

We already saw Wisconsin send a similar message. Alabama won’t be the last.

“The experience we love as Badgers and the legacy of our extraordinary athletic department is at risk. “We will have two choices: remain at the head of the class or fall behind.” A message from Coach Alvarez pic.twitter.com/CRYkKzKlfj — Wisconsin Badgers ???? (@UWBadgers) July 23, 2020

There’s no doubt at all that tough times are ahead in the world of college football, and the Crimson Tide certainly aren’t exempt.