Garth Brooks Withdraws From Country Music Awards ‘Entertainer Of The Year’ Category

Musician Garth Brooks has withdrawn from the “Entertainer of the Year” award category for the Country Music Awards.

The move was announced by Brooks during a press conference Wednesday, according to a report published by the Tennessean.

Garth Brooks has announced a future in which he is not CMA Entertainer of the Year https://t.co/078n2D8Sxk — RS Country (@RScountry) July 29, 2020



“There’s one tweet in there that really stuck in my head,” Brooks said in a press conference Wednesday. “It said, ‘Hey, man. This guy, why doesn’t he just step down (and leave) the entertainer for the next generation?’ 100% agree.”

“With all the love in the world, we are officially pulling ourselves out of ‘Entertainer of the Year,'” he continued.

Brooks has won “Entertainer of the Year” seven times. (RELATED: Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood Postpone Concert After ‘Possibly’ Being Exposed To COVID-19)

The “Friends In Low Places” singer said “it’s time for somebody else to hold that award.”

I agree. This move by Brooks just proves how awesome he is. He’s such a down-to-Earth celebrity and wants everybody else to have a chance. However, this means that everyone else in the country music industry needs to step up.

Brooks has won this award so many times because he’s a great artist, but there also hasn’t been that much competition recently.

We need everyone else to step up and get on his level. Right now is the perfect time to do that.