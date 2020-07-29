Here’s Why Madonna’s Latest Instagram Video Was Flagged As Misinformation

Musician Madonna’s most recent coronavirus related Instagram post was flagged as “false information” by the social media platform.

The post, which has since been deleted, shared the claim by Dr. Stella Immanuel that a cure for coronavirus has been discovered, according to a report published Wednesday by the New York Post.

.@Madonna posted wild conspiracy theory about COVID-19 to social media. Instagram displayed a “False Information” warning and cited facts to correct the post, including that there is no cure yet for the virus. pic.twitter.com/nXT2TYVRZt — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 29, 2020

“The Truth will- set us all Free!” Madonna captioned the video.

“But some people don’t want to hear the truth,” she continued. “Especially the people in power who stand to make money from this long drawn out search for a vaccine. Which has been proven and has been available for months. They would rather let fear control them and let the rich get richer and the poor and sick get sicker. This woman is my hero… Thank you Stella Immanuel.”

Instagram showed users sourcing for why the video had been labeled “false information.” (RELATED: Madonna Shares Bizarre Bathtub Video Calling Coronavirus The Great Equalizer)

“Independent Fact-Checkers Say This Is False,” the flag stated with a list of articles following.

The video has been removed from most social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube. Dr. Immanuel claimed to have treated 350 patients with hydroxychloroquine.

“This virus has a cure: It’s called hydroxychloroquine, zinc and Zithromax,” Immanuel said in the video. “You don’t need masks. There is a cure.”