Mike Tyson Says He Could Beat Conor McGregor In A Boxing Match

Mike Tyson thinks he could beat Conor McGregor if the two fought in a boxing match.

Tyson is slated to make his return in a boxing match against Roy Jones Jr., but it sounds like he might want a piece of the Irish-born UFC star.

When asked by Jimmy Fallon if he could handle Conor McGregor and all his craziness, Tyson said, “I’m going to kick his ass anyways.”

You can watch his full comments below.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news for Mr. Tyson, but I highly-doubt he could beat Conor McGregor in any kind of physical altercation.

Could Mike Tyson from years ago have obliterated McGregor in a boxing match? Without a doubt. He would have annihilated the UFC star.

However, McGregor is a solid boxer, young, more athletic and I see no situation where he’d lose to Tyson now that the boxing legend is 54.

All McGregor would have to do is make it through a couple rounds, and Tyson would probably be gassed. At that point, it’d be open season.

McGregor would just go to town on the much older Mike Tyson.

I could be wrong, but I’m very confident that McGregor could take Tyson in a boxing match right now. Let us know who you think would win in the comments.