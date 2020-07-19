Conor McGregor Smokes A Substance As He Relaxes

Conor McGregor appeared to be smoking a joint in a recent video.

The Irish-born UFC legend posted a video on his Instagram story of him firing up what appeared to be a joint with a green substance in it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give the video a watch below.

Do we think Conor McGregor is enjoying retirement or do we think he’s enjoying retirement? The dude is out here living his best life.

Why get punched in the face when you can just kick back and relax? That’s the look of a man who doesn’t have a care in the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Jul 15, 2020 at 4:07pm PDT

McGregor has enough money to last him the next 10 lifetimes, and he recently decided he’s done getting into the octagon.

Clearly, he’s not done crushing life because that entire video is an absolute vibe out of McGregor. He’s just killing it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on May 16, 2020 at 5:44am PDT

I have no idea what McGregor plans on doing over the next couple decades, but he clearly doesn’t plan on stopping being a content machine.

That much is for sure. He’s the man, and that’s obvious to anyone with eyes.