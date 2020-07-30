Colorado State Suspends Football Activities Because Of Positive Coronavirus Tests

Colorado State has paused all football workouts.

According to a release from the Rams, CSU has halted all football activities because of positive coronavirus tests. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While it’s not known how many positive coronavirus tests occurred in the latest round, CSU said they’ve had a total of eight cases since testing began. It’s not known when the Rams will start practicing again, but the program is hoping to be back on the field within two weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colorado State Football (@csufootball) on Apr 11, 2020 at 12:26pm PDT

Well, another day goes by in the world of sports and we have more bad coronavirus news. It truly never does end when dealing with this virus.

Colorado State is just the latest team that’s had to pull the plug on football activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colorado State Football (@csufootball) on Mar 17, 2020 at 9:41am PDT

Seeing as how the season is less than a month away, I’d say some of these teams are in big trouble. If they can’t return for a couple weeks, then there’s no chance they’ll be ready for the start of September.

There’s no chance at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colorado State Football (@csufootball) on Mar 5, 2020 at 10:50am PST

Hopefully, the Rams are back to slinging passes as soon as possible. Time is ticking down, and we don’t have any to waste at all.