Drake Buys $600,000 Chains Featuring Tupac’s Face

Drake dropped a ton of money on chains featuring Tupac’s face.

According to TMZ, the two chains portraying the legendary rappers face are valued at $600,000 total and they each feature 70 carats of diamonds. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The chains were created by Jason of Beverly Hills for Drake.

I hate telling people how to spend their money, but damn this is stupid. I love Tupac as much as the next guy. I really do.

Having said that, spending $600,000 on two necklaces with his face on them is mind-boggling stupid.

I don’t care how rich you are, you should never spend big money on anything that doesn’t make you money back. Does anyone think these chains will somehow get Drake a nice return on investment?

Hell no they won’t. He might as well have just flushed $600,000 down the toilet.

The Wisconsin Badgers are my heart and soul. They’re my passion. I could be worth $100 billion, and I’d never spend $600,000 on a Wisconsin chain.

Not in a million years.

