Iowa Football Coach Kirk Ferentz Won’t Be Fired After Complaints About The Program

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz won’t be fired by the university.

The Hawkeyes faced several allegations of misconduct within the program by former players, and some of the allegations were racial in nature. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle ended up leaving the program, and was the main target of the complaints for his alleged mistreatment of players.

Iowa players are sharing stories about racially charged treatment they received from strength coach Chris Doyle. Doyle is the highest paid strength coach in the country. https://t.co/KtVwvlwH9o — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) June 6, 2020

Iowa held a Thursday press conference to discuss findings from a review of the program, and Ferentz’s job is safe.

According to Zach Barnett, athletic director Gary Barta said that nobody on the staff will lose their job.

Not that it was even a question anymore, but Iowa AD Gary Barta confirmed Kirk Ferentz, Brian Ferentz nor anyone else is going to lose their jobs over today’s report or last mont’s allegations. — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) July 30, 2020

According to Rick Coleman, Ferentz apologized for the way players had been treated in the program and vowed to make sure things were better going forward.

Kirk Ferentz apologizes for the pain suffered by African American athletes as indicated in the review. Ferentz says change has started and continues. Ferentz says he will do a better job of having relationships with all of his players especially the African Americans. pic.twitter.com/4PXyBDobbh — Rick Coleman (@rcolemansp) July 30, 2020

I don’t think anyone thought Ferentz was going to lose his job, but you never know in today’s culture. At the end of the day, he is the head coach.

He is responsible for the state of the program, especially when things are brought to his attention.

This is a defining moment for the Iowa Hawkeye Football program: pic.twitter.com/ckEH39QVki — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) June 6, 2020

It seems like Iowa is content with Doyle having left the program and is now focusing a lot more on making things better for the athletes still with the Hawkeyes.

Hopefully Iowa doesn’t repeat any mistakes they might have made in the past. It seems like everyone is ready to put this ugly situation behind them.