Philadelphia Phillies Postpone Games Against The Blue Jays, Pause Activities At Citizens Bank Park

The Philadelphia Phillies have paused all home activities after positive coronavirus tests.

According to ESPN, the Phillies shut things down at Citizens Bank Park and postponed their home weekend series against the Blue Jays after multiple staff members tested positive for coronavirus. No players tested positive. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Update: The Phillies’ weekend series with the Blue Jays in Philadelphia has been postponed, according to Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo. https://t.co/OsVRP6Zex4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 30, 2020

At this point, is there any chance the MLB season concludes with the World Series and finishes as scheduled?

I’d say the answer is absolutely not. I have zero optimism at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by phillies (@phillies) on Jul 21, 2020 at 5:47pm PDT

Ever since the Marlins had a total of 18 members of the organization test positive while in Philadelphia playing the Phillies, the MLB has seemingly fallen apart.

Games have been canceled, the Phillies have now shut things down and Miami is done playing baseball until further notice.

It’s the definition of a disaster in the sport of baseball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by phillies (@phillies) on Jul 19, 2020 at 6:48pm PDT

I honestly thought the MLB could play during the coronavirus pandemic. Well, it’s starting to look like that was a very dumb belief to hold.

Welcome to sports in 2020!