REPORT: The NCAA Will Let Athletes Wear Social Justice Messages On Their Uniforms

The NCAA will let players put social justice messages on their uniforms.

According to Bleacher Report, the NCAA will let “college athletes from all sports to wear social justice statements on their uniforms.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NFL and NBA have already made the same move.

NCAA will allow college athletes from all sports to wear social justice statements on their uniforms pic.twitter.com/nBJLg8GCnw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 30, 2020

This is going to be such a disaster, and it makes no sense to me. It doesn’t make any sense at all. What is the NCAA thinking?

When the NFL decided to allow helmet decals with the names of victims of police violence and racism, I said it was a dumb move.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on Jul 10, 2020 at 1:20pm PDT

It turns all those names into debate points and shifts the sport away from what matters, which is winning and losing.

This situation is no different with the NCAA. I’m all for athletes speaking out, especially during our current climate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Nov 23, 2019 at 2:31pm PST

However, that’s what social media and press conferences are for. You shouldn’t be slapping messages on uniforms.

Uniforms by definition are meant to all be the same so that they unite. As Herb Brooks said, the name on the front matters a lot more than the one on the back.

Also, we all know the NCAA won’t be fair about this. Does anyone think for a second the NCAA will allow a pro-life or pro-Second Amendment message? Absolutely not.

Sports are meant to unite people. They’re not meant to drive people apart, which is all this move will do. It will take away from what happens on the field, and will turn college athletics into political debates.