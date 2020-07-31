Buffalo Bills Send Rookies Home After Multiple Positive Coronavirus Tests

The Buffalo Bills sent their rookies home after positive coronavirus tests.

According to ESPN, the rookies were told to go home after a total of five positive coronavirus tests within the organization. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not clear if all five positive coronavirus tests are from rookies or other people in the organization.

Bills’ rookies were sent home after a fifth one tested positive for coronavirus.https://t.co/Q11WYNGxYx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2020

This certainly isn’t what fans want to hear as we near the start of the NFL season. In fact, it’s the last thing we want to hear.

At this point, literally nothing surprises me anymore when it comes to talking about coronavirus and sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) on Jul 26, 2020 at 9:26am PDT

I just expect to get the worst news possible at all times. That way when things actually turn out to be okay, I’m pleasantly surprised!

It doesn’t sound like the Bills are panicking and we’re still more than a month away from the season starting. I don’t think there’s any reason to go crazy with fear right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) on Jul 28, 2020 at 9:53am PDT

The Bills just need to take care of business, get everyone healthy and get rolling again as soon as possible. Don’t overreact, but be safe.