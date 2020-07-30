SEC Football Schedule Will Be 10 Conference Games, Season Will Start September 26

UPDATE: The SEC has officially announced the news.

NEWS | @SEC establishes new football start date of September 26 and Conference-only football competition.https://t.co/UhFFOfQ2lK — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 30, 2020

The SEC football schedule will be 10 conference games for the 2020 season.

According to AL.com, the SEC will play only 10 conference games during the coronavirus pandemic. The season will start September 26 and the title game will be December 19. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ross Dellenger confirmed the report.

BREAKING: #SEC presidents have adopted a plan to play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this fall, sources told @SINow. League approved kickoff date is Sept. 26. Particulars on the schedule (the two additional games & locations) are unclear for now. SEC title game Dec. 19. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 30, 2020

The move to go to 10 conference games was widely-expected after the ACC’s Wednesday decision, but I am a little surprised to see the SEC will have zero non-conference games.

I figured the SEC would have tried to save at least some of their non-conference slate, but I guess not. They’re keeping everything in-house, and they’re finally bumping up how many conference games they play. It only took a pandemic to happen!

No matter what you think about the SEC, this is great news for football. Ten games is a great plan, it’s only two games fewer than usual and it’ll have fans excited.

We need football to happen in the fall, and the SEC, ACC, Big 10 and PAC-12 all have their plans in place. Now, we wait on the Big 12.

I can promise that their plan will be similar to this one.

Now, let’s focus on playing some football!