Epstein Accuser Says She Gave FBI The Infamous Prince Andrew Photo In 2011

A woman who has accused convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse gave the FBI a highly discussed photograph of the UK’s Prince Andrew in 2011, court documents show.

The documents are transcripts of depositions from Giuffre’s previously settled 2016 civil lawsuit against Epstein’s cohort Ghislaine Maxwell, whom Giuffre says sexually abused her along with Epstein, attorney Alan Dershowitz, and the U.K.’s Prince Andrew. (RELATED: Alan Dershowitz Urges ‘Everyone’ To ‘Keep An Open Mind’ About Alleged Epstein Madam Ghislaine Maxwell)

Remember that famous Prince Andrew photo with Ghislaine Maxwell and the victim? The FBI had their own copy for years – even before the victim’s 2011 FBI interview. The FBI knew. They always knew. pic.twitter.com/A5TjKt4Kf7 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020



Giuffre discussed the infamous photograph depicting Prince Andrew with his arm around her while Maxwell smiles behind them during a May 3, 2016 deposition. Giuffre told attorneys that Epstein took the photograph in March 2001, according to the court documents, and that she had the photograph developed in Palm Beach, Florida.

Asked whether the photograph ever left her possession, Giuffre responded: “I gave it to the FBI,” adding that she got the photograph back from the FBI “when they took copies of it” in 2011 at which time the FBI interviewed her.

The FBI refused to comment on the matter to the Daily Caller News Foundation and referred the DCNF to U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York (SDNY), which also refused to comment on the matter.

SDNY previously refused to provide more information as to why it brought charges so many years after an accuser claims to have told investigators that Epstein and Maxwell allegedly assaulted her. (RELATED: FBI Knew Of Allegations Against Ghislaine Maxwell As Early As 1996, Accuser Says. It Took 24 Years To Arrest Her)

“We bring criminal cases when they are ready to be brought and when we are confident we can prove them beyond a reasonable doubt,” SDNY spokesman Nicholas Biase told the DCNF.

The New York Police Department has also refused to release a 1996 complaint filed against Maxwell by accuser Maria Farmer, saying “such information, if disclosed, would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”

Epstein died of apparent suicide in a federal jail in New York City in August 2019 after he was arrested last summer.

In 2008, he pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor for prostitution, the Miami Herald reported, and Dershowitz helped negotiate a plea deal that gave federal immunity to Epstein and his co-conspirators. It also enabled Epstein to serve only 13 months in jail in Palm Beach with liberal work release.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.