American Flag, Bibles Reportedly Burned In Portland Riots

Rioters in Portland were caught on camera putting bibles and an American flag into a fire outside of the federal courthouse, which has been a focal point in the protests that have been ongoing for more than a month and a half, numerous sources reported.

Peaceful protests during the day reportedly transitioned into fires being set Friday night, largely without the presence of police or federal officers, according to KOIN.

A Ruptly video shows someone with a “Black Lives Matter” sign beside them adding objects to a fire, where a Bible is seen amid the flames.

This is who they are. https://t.co/02bNNnJuG4 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 1, 2020

What appears to be a separate bible is seen charred in the streets, still burning.

Elsewhere on the street, a bible is being burned pic.twitter.com/MsRk02Vpgc — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) August 1, 2020

Less than a week prior, protesters in Portland were setting fire to a Trump flag that was hanging on the fence of the federal courthouse, cheering as it fell to the ground. (RELATED: Portland Protesters Set Fire To Trump Flag)

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler attended the protests and was hit with tear gas after rioters reportedly set the courthouse on fire.

The courthouse has been set on fire several times during the riots, which were prompted by the May 25 death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

Gabriel Agard-Berryhill, 18, was charged with arson for allegedly setting the courthouse on fire Tuesday.